Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu Look Regal In These Stunning Pictures; See Pics

Kajal Aggarwal, the newlywed, took to Instagram on Monday, November 2, to share some latest pictures of her and her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, striking some adorable poses. The duo tied the knot on October 30, 2020. The recent photos of the couple that have surfaced online are absolutely stunning. Fans were quick enough to leave some sweet comments on the post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajal Aggarwal went on to share some pictures of her and husband looking absolutely stunning. In the first picture, the duo can be seen giving a regal pose. In the second picture, Kajal can be seen giving a goofy pose, while Gautam can be seen giving a simple pose. In the third picture, the duo gave an adorable pose which is truly unmissable.

In the picture, Kajal can be seen donning a honey yellow coloured sheer saree with sequenced borders and also opted for a floral embroidered blouse. She completed the look with chandelier earrings, bangles and a yellow sequenced mask. She also opted for a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows, and dewy makeup. Gautam, on the other hand, wore a white striped kurta along with a white embroidered waistcoat. He also opted for a similar coloured mask. Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's photos below.

As soon as Kajal Aggarwal shared the post online, fans were quick enough to leave some adorable comments in the comment section. The post also went on to garner heaps of praise, likes and positive comments from fans. Some of the users went on to praise the newly-wed duo in the pic. One of the users wrote, “That is a pure bliss”. While the other one wrote, “adorable”. Some also left several happy emojis in the comment section. Take a look at a few more comments below.

In the meantime, Kajal's reception photo with Gautam Kitchlu, her now-husband, is going viral on social media. While Gautam is dressed in a black suit, Kajal, in a beige gown, looks beautiful. On October 30, at the Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, the two tied the knot in a private ceremony. Check out Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's wedding photos below.

