Kajal Aggarwal's Photos From Her Trip To Spain Are Unmissable; Check Them Out

Kajal Aggarwal is popular for her acting skills and her incredible style. Fans have always approved of her style on occasions and she is quite capable of influencing her 14 million followers on Instagram. The actor also starred in the movie Ranarangam alongside Sharwanand.

Several parts of the movie were also shot in Spain. Now, Kajal Aggarwal has also posted several photos on her Instagram from her time in Spain. Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram photos from her time in Spain.

This photo is directly from the movie. Kajal is seen in her iconic orange top that she's wearing in the movie. Check out more photos from her Instagram below.

In this photo, Kajal is at the La Cala de Villajoyosa. The actor is seen making a heart symbol with her hands. She seems to be having a good time and this photo itself looks soothing and peaceful.

In this photo, Kajal is in Benidorm, Spain. The actor looks cute in the pink outfit. She is also wearing matching pink sneakers.

Kajal looks adorable in the red dungarees in this photo. The model always looks flawless, even without trying. Her photos from Spain are surely a treat for the fans and followers.

This photo is from Jávea, Spain. The actor is 'sitting at the edge of the world' as she captioned on the photo. She looks adorable in the photo.

