Kajal Aggarwal's Pictures With Mother Suman Will Leave You All Warm And Cosy; See Pics

Ever since Kajal Aggarwal dipped her toes in Bollywood with Ajay Devgn in Singham, the actor managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses. Considered as one of the finest actors of the South Indian film industry, Kajal Aggarwal is often hailed as a social media influencer too. Kajal, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, has also impressed the netizens as the actor keeps on updating her fans with some fun inside family pictures. Here are a few pictures of the actor with her mom, which will leave you all warm and cosy. Read details.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Shares 'major Throwback' Pics With Allu Arjun, Actor Replies 'wild Times'

Kajal Aggarwal's pictures with mother

Recently, Kajal Aggarwal took to her official Instagram handle to share a series of pictures with her mother, wishing her on Mother’s Day. As seen in the series of pictures shared, the actor can be seen hugging her mother in various locations. While Kajal stunned in a white lace top and a handbag, her mother can be seen donning a denim jacket. Kajal’s mother is also seen sporting a bob cut hairdo. Take a look at the picture shared by the actor:

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Shares 'major Throwback' Pics With Allu Arjun, Actor Replies 'wild Times'

Recently, the actor celebrated her mother, Suman Aggarwal’s birthday by sharing a heartfelt Instagram post. As seen in the picture shared, Kajal can be seen taking a selfie with her mother. With the picture shared, Kajal wrote: “Happiest birthday to my force. You make me believe in perfection. My biggest compliment is when people say I’m anything slightly like you!”. Take a look at the picture:

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Cooks A Scrumptious Andhra Meal And Gets A Thumbs-up From Parents; See Pic

Recently, Suman Aggarwal took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with Kajal, amid a wedding. As seen in the picture shared, Kajal can be seen flashing her smile, as she dons traditional saree, while Suman can be seen donning a humble salvaar kameez. Take a look at the picture shared:

Recently, Kajal Aggarwal took to her social media handle to share a picture with mom, which features the actor singing birthday melodies as her father cuts the cake. Take a look at the picture shared:

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal's Favourite Books That You Must Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.