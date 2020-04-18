Kamal Haasan To Feature Alongside Anushka Shetty In Untitled Next?

Coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 2 million people worldwide, with more than 1,53,000 fatalities. Government officials, across the globe, are exercising every right in their authority to prevent local transmission of Coronavirus. The film industry, too, has faced the wrath of Coronavirus, as many films have been postponed until further notice. Recently, it was reported that Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 has been postponed and the actor now will now be working with Anushka Shetty for an upcoming film.

As per several reports, Indian 2 has been postponed, considering the spike of Coronavirus cases being recorded in the country. News reports suggest the makers have announced a temporary halt in the shooting and will commence the work once the lockdown is lifted and now, the lead actor of the film, Kamal Haasan will be seen along with Anushka Shetty in an untitled film, which will be shot after the lockdown. Reportedly, Indian 2 suffered a delay before, as there was a massive crane accident on the sets. Now, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, the films completely stopped their production work and filming work.

What's next for Anushka?

Anushka Shetty is currently singing to the tunes of success, thanks to her recent blockbuster films. Anushka Shetty recently took to Instagram to share a picture, which features a still from her next with R Madhavan, Nishabdham. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, Nishabdham is the story of Sakshi, an artist with speech impairment and Anthony who is a celebrity musician. The story focuses on how the two come together and what transpires from there is what forms the crux of this beautiful story.

Other films that have taken a blow due to Coronavirus

Many studios, which had to delay the releases of their films, have now turned to the online streaming platforms, in the wake of the Coronavirus spread, shutting down thousands of movie theatres across the country for weeks. Some of these films include Trolls World Tour, Emma, The Hunt and The Invisible Man. Recently, Netflix announced that it would be establishing a $100 million Coronavirus relief fund to aid the creative community. Kumail Nanjiani and Isa Rae's Lovebirds, too, has shifted to Netflix.

