Kamal Haasan Heaps Praise On Kerala Police's New Music Video 'Nirbhayam'; Watch

Kamal Haasan heaped praises at the music video produced by the Kerala Police as a part of their fight against the novel coronavirus. The music video titled Nirbhayam (Fearless) was released on Kerala Police's social media handle on Friday. The music video is directed by S Ananthalal, a police inspector with the Kochi Metro station, and sung by the police inspectors of Kerala.

Kamal Haasan on Kerala Police's music video:

Excellent. The frontline warriors are Doctors, Police and Sanitary workers. It is essential to cheer these centurions with an anthem for Kerala Police. I am glad even the singing talent was a policeman in uniform.

Meanwhile, Kerala Police shared Kamal Haasan's quote on their official social media handle on Sunday. The Kerala Police force seems to be highly excited and impressed by Kamal Haasan's words of appreciation. Reportedly, they have thanked the actor for his message, and also revealed that the actor's message has motivated every person of the police force.

Check out the music video:

On the other hand, Kerala Police Cheif Loknath Behera released a statement thanking Kamal Haasan for his kind words. He said, "We are really honoured and delighted to receive this congratulatory message from one of the greatest actors of Indian cinema - Shri.Kamal Hassan." Furthermore, he promised that the Kerala police force would continue to selflessly serve the nation and citizens in the brim times of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in Shankar's Indian 2. The movie, starring Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead is reported to be the sequel to Haasan's hit 1996 movie of the same name. Whereas, there are reports that Haasan will also feature in Gautham Vasudev Menon's upcoming film with Anushka Shetty. Besides the upcomer, Kamal Haasan will be donning the producer's hat for an array of Hindi and Tamil films.

(With PTI inputs)

