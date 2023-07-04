Kamal Haasan Announces KH233 With H Vinoth, Watch Teaser

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has announced his next project. The film has been tentatively titled KH233. It marks Haasan's two hundred and thirty-third outing to the cinemas.

Kamal Haasan has recently also joined the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Project K in which he will be playing the antagonist. He has also signed on with ace director Mani Ratnam for a project and will shortly be seen in Indian 2.

This marks his first collaboration with director H Vinoth.

H Vinoth has worked with Ajith Kumar across 3 films, most notable being the official Tamil remake of the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink.

Kamal Haasan took to his Instagram handle to share a fiery video, announcing his next. The veteran actor's newest addition to his already stellar lineup has been tentatively titled KH233. The video opens with 'Ulaganayagan' Haasan's name followed by '#KH233'. The tagline of the film is revealed as 'rise to rule'. A sketched silhouette of Kamal Haasan wielding a blazing torchlight emerges on screen against the tentative title.



The film has been written and directed by H Vinoth. Kamal Haasan will be producing the film in collaboration with R Mahendran. KH233 also marks production house Raj Kamal Films' one-hundred and fifty-second outing to the cinemas.

Very recently the first look of Indian 2 was released which featured Haasan in the iconic getup of Senapathy from his 1996 hit, Indian. The actor has also officially signed up with Nag Ashwin and team for Project K in which he will go head-to-head with Prabhas. The actor has also been confirmed as a part of Mani Ratnam's next which always promises to be a visual spectacle. KH233 has now added itself to this stellar lineup. More details on the film are yet to be announced.