Kamal Haasan Drops Major Kalki 2898 AD Spoiler; Confirms Playing Villain Opposite Prabhas

Kamal Haasan, along with other cast members and the director of Kalki 2898 AD, attended San Deigo Comic Con to unveil the film’s first look. During the media interaction at the event, Haasan dished out a few spoilers from the upcoming sci-fi epic. There was much anticipation about his role in the film, and the actor, knowingly or unknowingly, gave clarity on the same.

3 things you need to know

Kamal Haasan was rumoured to be playing a villain in Kalki 2898 AD. He gave out details about his role during the panel discussion.

Nag Ashwin addressed Kamal Haasan's 'absence' from the film's teaser.

Kalki 2898 AD also stars Prabhas Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani.

Kamal Haasan opens up about his role in Kalki 2898 AD

Kamal Haasan recently came on board Kalki 2898 AD. Ever since then, there was much speculation on what role he would play in Nag Ashwin's film. At the Comic Con panel, the Vikram confirmed playing a villain opposite Prabhas. He also gave out a huge spoiler from the film.

Haasan said, “Without a negative, there is no positive. A negative role is an important role. Two negatives can make a positive. So I want to find out who the other villain is in the pool.” This has confirmed that apart from Haasan, there is another antagonist in Kalki 2898 AD.

Kamal Haasan missing from the film’s teaser?

Along with revealing the title of the film, Kalki 2898 AD makers also released the first glimpse of the Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone starrer. The movie will have mythological references and will essentially play out as a battle of good vs evil.

As the teaser started circulating online, fans started to discuss Kamal Haasan's noticeable absence from the it. Addressing the same, director Nag Ashwin said, “Sir (Kamal Haasan) is there throughout the teaser but you don't know. It starts with him. It's his teaser.” Haasan gave his nod to the director's statement.