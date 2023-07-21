Kamal Haasan Drops Major Kalki 2898 AD Spoiler; Confirms Playing Villain Opposite Prabhas

Quick links:
Kamal Haasan confirmed playing antagonist in Kalki 2898 AD at SDCC (Image: Republic)
Kamal Haasan, along with other cast members and the director of Kalki 2898 AD, attended San Deigo Comic Con to unveil the film’s first look. During the media interaction at the event, Haasan dished out a few spoilers from the upcoming sci-fi epic. There was much anticipation about his role in the film, and the actor, knowingly or unknowingly, gave clarity on the same.
3 things you need to know
Kamal Haasan recently came on board Kalki 2898 AD. Ever since then, there was much speculation on what role he would play in Nag Ashwin's film. At the Comic Con panel, the Vikram confirmed playing a villain opposite Prabhas. He also gave out a huge spoiler from the film.
Kamal Haasan takes the stage! #ProjectK #SDCC pic.twitter.com/NyuO3iSdQf— FanSided Entertainment @ SDCC (@FanSided_ENT) July 20, 2023
Haasan said, “Without a negative, there is no positive. A negative role is an important role. Two negatives can make a positive. So I want to find out who the other villain is in the pool.” This has confirmed that apart from Haasan, there is another antagonist in Kalki 2898 AD.
Along with revealing the title of the film, Kalki 2898 AD makers also released the first glimpse of the Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone starrer. The movie will have mythological references and will essentially play out as a battle of good vs evil.
As the teaser started circulating online, fans started to discuss Kamal Haasan's noticeable absence from the it. Addressing the same, director Nag Ashwin said, “Sir (Kamal Haasan) is there throughout the teaser but you don't know. It starts with him. It's his teaser.” Haasan gave his nod to the director's statement.