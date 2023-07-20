Kamal Haasan Receives Warm Welcome In San Diego, Greets Fans With Folded Hands

Kamal Haasan is currently in the USA to unveil the title and first look of his upcoming film Project K at the San Diego Comic-Con. Also starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, it is the first Indian film to be showcased at the event.

3 things you need to know

The upcoming sci-fi film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

Amitabh Bachchan is said to be playing Prabhas' 'guru' in the film.

Project K will release on January 12, next year.

Kamal Haasan receives a warm welcome in San Diego

Amid the busy schedule, the megastar took some time out to meet his fans gathered at the venue. In the images, he can be seen greeting his fans with folded hands and receiving bouquets.

(Kamal Haasan meets fans in USA | Image: ANI)

He also interacted with the fans and gave them autographs. Project K producer C Aswani Dutt from Vyjayanthi Movies accompanied the actor at the fans' meet-up.

(Kamal Haasan with C Aswani Dutt | Image: ANI)

Kamal Haasan and Prabhas attend day 1 of SDCC

A while ago, the official Twitter page of Vyjayanthi Movies shared several pictures of Project K stars from the event. Kamal Haasan and Prabhas attended the first day of the Comic-Con in San Diego on Friday (July 20).

(Prabhas and Kaml Haasan at the event | Image: Vyjayanthi Movies/Twitter)

In the images, they can be seen donning tuxedos and interacting with the stars at an event. Kamal Haasan will be unveiling the first look of Project K on July 21 at the event.

Prabhas' first look from Project K unveiled

On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the look of Prabhas in which he can be seen donning armour, looking like a warrior. It seems he landed on the ground, thumping his right fist. "The Hero rises. From now, the Game changes. This is Rebel Star Prabhas from Project K," read the tweet. However, it wasn't received well by his fans. After this, the makers of the film changed and replaced the first look poster of the Baahubali star.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, who was supposed to accompany Prabhas and Kamal Haasan at Comic-Con, will not be joining them as she is a member of SAG-AFTRA.