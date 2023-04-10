Kamal Haasan Flies Plane In South Africa, Netizens React To Indian 2 Star's Viral Photo

Kamal Haasan shared a photo from the sidelines of Indian 2 shoot in South Africa. The Tamil star has been busy with the filming of the Shankar directorial in various international locations and the crew's latest pitstop was South Africa. In the photo shared on Instagram, Haasan was seen flying a plane at 22,000 feet in the air. The Vikram star is known for his versatility on screen and left fans impressed with his new adventures mid air.

Kamal Haasan flies plane

Kamal Haasan shared a photo from the cockpit of a plane. He seemed to be in a deep discussion with the pilot. The image went viral on social media quickly. He has captioned it, "Flying together . Altitude 22,000 ft!". His adventurous trip in the skies left his fans mighty impressed and many left a question in the comments section- "Is there anything this man can't do?"

Earlier, Haasan shared a video in which he played a musical instrument. He seemed to be making most of his time while filming his much awaited Indian 2 abroad.

More about Indian 2 movie

Indian 2 has been long delayed. However, now, Shankar is filming it simultaneously with Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. After much delay, Indian 2 resumed shooting last year in September and the crew has been filming key scenes in various locations. Most recently, they shot in Taipei.

Apart from Indian 2, Kamal Haasan will also be seen in Mani Ratnam's new film. It is tentatively titled Ulaganayagan KH 234. The actor-director duo are collaborating 35 years after Nayakan.