Kamal Haasan Talks About Losing Out On Ponniyin Selvan At Trailer Launch

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2’s trailer was released on Wednesday (March 29) at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, followed by the music launch as well. In addition to the cast of the movie, which consists of Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha Krishnan, Kamal Haasan was also present at the event as the chief guest. The actor opened up on missing the opportunity to act in Ponniyin Selvan and has to do the voice over instead.

Interacting with the media at the trailer launch, Haasan said, “Thanks to all the fans who made me get on to the stage for the past years. Only Simbu will know that because he has been acting since young years. I got the opportunity to act with my talents. I have lost films too, like Ponniyin Selvan. So I gave a voice-over."

The actor added he felt jealous of the director Mani Ratnam for his vision. Kamal Haasan also talked about AR Rahman’s compositions for the film and he was “overwhelmed” and “at a loss for words” after listening to it.

More about Ponniyin Selvan and its sequel

Ponniyin Selvan is a historical drama, based on the history of the Thanjavur Chola dynasty in the tenth century. Aishwarya Rai plays Queen Nandini of Pazhavoor in the movie, Trisha Krishnan plays Kundavai, the princess of the Chola empire, Vikram plays Aditha Karikalan, the crown prince of the Chola empire, and Jayam Ravi plays Arulmozhi Varman, another prince of the Chola empire. Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayaram, and Sobhita Dhulipala are a few other important cast members.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is both a prequel and a follow-up to the first part. The majority of the main cast is still present. The movie is scheduled for release on April 28 of this year. The movie franchise has been a longtime goal for the director Mani Ratnam, who made an early attempt at the project in the late 1980s. In 2019, he finally came true to his desire. It will be released on April 28.