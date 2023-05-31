Siddharth Teases Indian 2, Says Kamal Haasan Starrer Will Be '10 Times Bigger Than...'

Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Indian 2 has long been in production. The Tamil movie is the follow-up to the 1996 vigilante action thriller Indian, which also starred Haasan. Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram and Samuthirakani also round out the cast of Indian 2. The film is backed by Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions and DMK Youth Wing Secretary and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin via Red Giant Movies.

While fans have been waiting with bated breath for the latest updates related to the upcoming film, Siddharth, during an event of his upcoming film Takkar, teased the fans with some exciting information. He withheld information regarding plot and his character in the film but shared that the film will be "ten times bigger than the first installment".

Siddharth on Indian 2

Speaking in Hyderabad while promoting his new film Takkar, Siddharth said, “I consider it a blessing that Shankar sir introduced me to the world of cinema. When the same great director, who launched me, called me again for another project believing in my talent, I was obviously left speechless. And that too for one of the biggest films in the country today. If I start talking about the film, I can go on about it for at least two months. Shankar sir has clearly instructed me not to discuss anything about the film.”

“More than me, the film is about two other stalwarts – Kamal Haasan sir and Shankar sir. It was always my dream to work with Kamal Haasan sir. I can assure you that the film will be huge and 10 times bigger than what you can imagine it to be,” he added.

More about Indian 2 movie

Indian 2 has been long delayed. However, now, Shankar is filming it simultaneously with Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. After much delay, Indian 2 resumed shooting last year in September and the crew has been filming key scenes in various locations. Most recently, they shot in Taipei and South Africa. Apart from Indian 2, Kamal Haasan will also be seen in Mani Ratnam's new film. It is tentatively titled Ulaganayagan KH 234. The actor-director duo are collaborating 35 years after Nayakan.