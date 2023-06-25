Kamal Haasan Joins Nag Ashwin's Project K Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone

The makers of Project K are currently busy shooting for the big-budget film in Hyderabad. The star power of Adipurush actor Prabhas, Bollywood stars Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone has been attached to the film. Now, the makers have revealed the addition of Kamal Haasan to the film, who was previously reported to be joining in a negative role.

3 things you need to know:

Project K comes from writer-director Nag Ashwin.

It will be a large-scale Indian science fiction film.

Project K will mark the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan after 38 years.

Project K teaser pays homage to Kamal Haasan

The teaser kicks off with an ominous sound playing in the background, which is in line with its thrilling, sci-fi image. Moreover, it features the text, “We need someone whose shadow could cover the Earth. There was only one.” It is then followed with a fast montage of Kamal Haasan’s several roles from his career. Films such as Vikram (2022), Indian (1996), Nayakan (1987), Vishwaroopam (2013), Dasavathaar (2008) and others were referenced.

Then the teaser features the text, “Ulaga Nayakan, Kamal Haasan” which translates to “Vishva Nayak” or “Worldwide hero.” Kamal Haasan was previously teased to be joining Project K, though a confirmation had not been given by the makers. The production house Vyjayanthi Movies released the official teaser. Watch the video here:

Prabhas welcomes Kamal Haasan to Project K

Adipurush star Prabhas also welcomed Haasan to the film. Sharing the video, he wrote, “A moment that will be etched in my heart forever.” He added in the caption that he is ‘honoured beyond words’ to collaborate with the actor. He called it a ‘dream come true moment,’ to have had the privilege to learn and grow alongside the legendary Tamil actor.



(Prabhas welcoming Tamil star Kamal Haasan in the cast of Project K | Image: actorprabhas/Instagram)

Project K now has tremendous star power behind it. It has stars from the Tamil film industry (Kamal Haasan), the Bollywood industry, (Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone), and the Telugu film industry (Prabhas). It will also reportedly feature Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan. Project K will release on January 12, 2024, in five languages, namely Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam. This will also mark the reunion of actors Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan after the 1985 film Geraftaar.