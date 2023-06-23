Prabhas, Deepika Padukone Starrer Project K To Get Its Official Title Soon?

Director Nag Ashwin has been working towards unveiling more and more details about his upcoming film Project K. The film has a pan-India ensemble cast, consisting of artists from Bollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood film industries. The Prabhas starrer has fans waiting eagerly for an update. It is touted to be a grand sci-fi epic, a one-of-a-kind from the Indian film industry. Now, rumours on social media suggest that the film will soon receive its official title.

What’s cooking?

Project K has been under development since February 2020. It is an ambitious project with Adipurush star Prabhas in the lead role. As per buzz on social media and Prabhas fan clubs, director Nag Ashwin will soon reveal the official title of Project K. This is a massive update, as those anticipating the film believed Project K was the official title.

(Deepika Padukone in a character poster for Nag Ashwin's Project K | Image: NagAshwin/Twitter)

Not just that, all the movie teaser posters had working title Project K printed over them, leading fans to believe that it was the official title of the film. Turns out, it's not true and the movie has another title, which will be revealed soon.

Who’s saying what

Nag Ashwin will be releasing the official title of Project K at an event in July. Moreover, a motion poster for the film will also be unveiled in the United States. The update is not entirely unexpected as Project K is edging closer and closer to its release. If the rumours are true, it will be a double treat for Prabhas fans as Salaar teaser too is expected to be coming out sometime in July.

(A sci-fi themed poster of Project K | Image: SrBachchan/Twitter)

Project K is slated to release on January 12, 2024. The release date was announced on the occasion of Mahashivratri, earlier this year. A poster of Project K was also shared and featured a giant alien hand pointing towards three gunmen walking and aiming towards it. The backdrop appeared to be a ruined civilisation, suggesting a dystopian plot.

Meanwhile…

Prabhas' Adipurush is running in cinema halls now. The Telugu star features in it as Lord Ram and the movie has collected Rs 410 crore gross at the worldwide box office in six days since its release.