Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone Starrer Project K To Be Titled KaalChakra?

Makers of Project K will share the teaser of the film at the Comic-Con event in San Diego on July 21. The film stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone in major roles. Prior to Project K’s first look reveal, there have been reports of the makers renaming the title of the film.

What’s cooking?

The latest Project K poster asked, "What is Project K?" Two fists colliding were depicted on the poster. One arm was crammed with gloves and armour, and the other was covered in rags. It has been suggested that this is a fleeting glimpse of a conflict between Kamal Haasan and Prabhas. The caption with the image also hinted at a big reveal at the San Diego Comic-Con. Fans speculated it can be related to the title change of the movie.

(A poster for Project K with two fists clashing into each other | Image: vyjayanthimovies/Instagram)

According to Pinkvilla, the movie's title will be changed to KaalChakra, which fits both the subject and mythological connection. In essence, it refers to the wheel of time and is interpreted as a representation of both creation and destruction. It functions with the aid of Lord Krishna and simply refers to the passage of time.

Who said what?

An insider told Pinkvilla that every piece of knowledge surrounding the movie goes back to the Mahabharata, where it all began. KaalChakra is undoubtedly one of the titles that the film's production team has in mind because it has a connection to the epic story. However, the ultimate title of the epic will only be revealed at the SDCC on July 21. Although the movie is based on the Mahabharata, it takes place in a future superhero universe.

Meanwhile…

Project K will reportedly be a two-part movie. The plot of the film was intriguing enough to the makers and they decided to split it into two parts. While the first part will introduce the central characters, the other part will delve deeper into the plot and the world of Project K.

