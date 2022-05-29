Kamal Haasan Meets Rajinikanth Ahead Of 'Vikram's Release, Fans Hail Their Friendship

South superstar Kamal Haasan is busy promoting his upcoming film Vikram and the actor recently met the legendary actor Rajinikanth at his residence ahead of the film's release. Haasan was also accompanied by Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj who shared the pictures on his social media space with fans terming the duo's friendship as 'goals' in the comment section.

Kamal and Rajinikanth are touted as the most successful actors in Tamil cinema for over four decades. The two have acted in 16 films together during their initial days, but they haven't collaborated in over 30 years.

Kamal Haasan meets Rajinikanth ahead of Vikram's release

On Sunday, Lokesh Kanagaraj took to his Twitter handle and shared two pics featuring him, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth at his home. He wrote in the caption, "Thank you @ikamalhaasan Sir! @rajinikanth Sir! What a friendship! inspiring Love you Sir." The post sees Rajinikanth in a white kurta and mundu, while Haasan donned a black t-shirt and blue jeans. Both could be seen sharing a warm hug in the picture which was definitely a treat to fans and the comment section is proof of it.

Fans call it 'friendship goals'

A Twitter user commented, "One Of The Best Friendship In World Cinema... Two Top And Most Famous Actors On Charge Of Vikram..." another one wrote, "Why no friendship relations between #thalapathy & #Thala like this #Rajinikanth #KamalHaasan." A fan commented, "U (You) deserve more n more anna Wish u only the best n more n more reach height's wishes from", a netizen even asked the two actors to make a film together."

One Of The Best Friendship In World Cinima... Two Top And Most Famous Acters On Charge Of Vikram... pic.twitter.com/llbTtuB7kf — Subash (@iamSubash888) May 29, 2022

U deserve more n more anna ❤💐Wish u only the best n more n more reach height's wishes from @Suriya_offl fans❤❤ — Sridhar (@sridhar_Offl) May 29, 2022

🤩🤩🤩🥰 wow make it one film with #Thalaivar and #kamal

PAN Indian film na ennanu kaatalam indian cinema kae 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — D E E P A N K💙 (@Deepanrohit45) May 29, 2022

Vikram Trailer, Cast & more

Kamal Haasan is currently gearing up for the release of Vikram, which will mark his return to the industry after four years. The makers recently finally dropped an intriguing trailer of the film which looks every bit gripping, action-packed, and like never before and it sees some hard-hitting dialogues as Kamal Haasan, who plays the main hero of the film, is on a serious mission. Watch the trailer here:

The action-thriller stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil together for the first time together. The Kamal Haasan starrer is all set for its theatrical release on June 3, 2022. The craze around the project is reflected in IMDB's latest trends where Kamal Haasan's Vikram has bagged the number one spot for being the most anticipated new Indian film.

Image: Twitter/@Dir_Lokesh