Kamal Haasan Missing From Kalki 2898 AD Teaser? Nag Ashwin Answers

The makers and cast of Kalki 2898 AD attended Comic Con in San Diego for the film title and teaser reveal. While the teaser received unanimous praise on social media, many noticed that the villain of the film, Kamal Haasan was missing in the first footage.

3 things you need to know

At the panel discussion, Kamal Haasan confirmed playing a villain in Kalki 2898 AD.

Director Nag Ashwin commented on Ulaganayagan's perceived absence from the first glimpse.

The movie's release date is set for January 12 but may get postponed as per social media buzz.

Did fans miss Kamal Haasan in Kalki 2898 AD teaser?

While the first glimpse of Kalki 2898 AD revealed Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Pasupathi, Saswata Chatterjee and others, the noticeable absence of Kamal Haasan from the teaser became a subject of discussion on social media. The Vikram star was roped in for a role in the film only last month and there have been rumours about the nature of his role in the Nag Ashwin directorial.

While Kamal Haasan confirmed playing a villain in the film, he also revealed that there will be another antagonist in the movie. One of those present also Haasan about his absence in the teaser.

Nag Ashwin comments on Kamal Haasan's 'absence' in teaser

Responding to the fan's question, Nag Ashwin dispelled the belief that Kamal Haasan was not in the teaser of Kalki 2898 AD. "Sir (Kamal Haasan) is there throughout the teaser but you don't know. It starts with him. It's his teaser." Agreeing with the director, Haasan said, "I agree with what he says because he is the director."

While the film's release date is set for January 12 next year, it is being speculated that it may be postponed.