Project K: Makers Remove, Replace Prabhas’ First Look Poster Amid Online Backlash

After much anticipation, Project K makers finally dropped Prabhas' first look poster on Wednesday, July 19. The look did not go down well with online users who criticized the team attached to the upcoming tentpole. The makers eventually deleted and replaced the poster with minor changes.

3 things you need to know

Project K boasts a production budget of Rs 600 crore, making it one of the costliest Indian films so far.

It’s Amitabh Bachchan's first full-length Telugu movie and Deepika Padukone’s Telugu industry debut.

Kamal Haasan features as the antagonist in the epic sci-fi venture.

Prabhas’ new first look misses text, futuristic backdrop

Prabhas’ first look from Project K came after four years of wait for his followers. In the photo, the fan-favorite superstar, dressed in a metal suit, was seen landing on the ground, thumping on his right fist, looking straight at the camera. The text “What is Project K” was seen at the top.

Prabhas’ pose had an uncanny similarity to the Iron Man 3 poster, which led to a meme-fest on Twitter. The makers were heavily criticized for their lack of creativity, following which they deleted the original post. Later, the team reposted Prabhas' first look poster with minor edits.

For instance, the edited poster does away with the futuristic backdrop and 'What is Project K' text. In it, Prabhas’ face looks more human, brighter and less distorted as compared to the original. However, despite the prompt changes, fans did not shy away from expressing their displeasure over the new poster online.

Was Kamal Haasan paid a whopping amount for Project K?

Project K is one of the costliest Indian films to have been made so far. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the epic sci-fi movie stars Kamal Haasan as the antagonist. This is his return to Hindi and Telugu cinema after Vishwaroop (2013) and Cheekati Rajyam (2015), respectively. Earlier, reports suggested that the quadruple National Film Awardee was paid a stunning Rs 150 crore for his appearance in the film, but it’s yet to be confirmed.

Project K releases on January 12, 2024.