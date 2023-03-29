Ponniyin Selvan 2 Trailer Out: Mani Ratnam To Give Another Blockbuster?

Ponniyin Selvan 2’s trailer was released on Wednesday (March 29) at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, followed by the music launch as well. The cast of the movie including Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha Krishnan was present at the event as the trailer was revealed to the media.

The trailer teases the audience with the epic scope of the picture through some magnificent visuals. Aishwarya Rai’s character Nandini can be seen mourning her father's passing and seeking revenge in the short clip. She is heard declaring, "We shall annihilate the Cholas," in a scene.

Check out the full trailer here:

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is reportedly a prequel as well as a sequel to the first installment. It retains the majority of the primary cast. The film has a projected release date set at 28 April of this year. The film franchise has been a long-standing dream for director Mani Ratnam, who had attempted to make the film once, in the late 80s. He eventually realised the dream in 2019. It will hit the screens on April 28.