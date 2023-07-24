Kamal Haasan Reveals Nobody Believed He Was Part Of Kalki 2898 AD: Even Prabhas…

The Kalki 2898 AD team recently attended the San Diego Comic-Con. The title of the Nag Ashwin directorial and its teaser was unveiled at the said event. The cast also participated in a Q&A session, where Kamal Haasan was asked about his association with the film. The actor replied that nobody believed it when the news first came out.

2 things you need to know

Kalki 2898 AD’s star cast includes Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.

It was the first Indian film to be launched at Comic-Con.

Kamal Haasan on Prabhas reaction

Kamal on his addition to the Kalki 2898 AD’s cast said, “Nobody believed that I am part of this project (laughs). As a matter of fact, yesterday, the funny thing is the protagonist of the film, Mr. Prabhas, just held my hand and said ‘thank you’. ‘I didn’t believe till today that you are part of the film. I am still wondering how they got you in.”

(Kamal Haasan and Prabhas will be working together on Kalki 2898 AD | Image: Instagram)

He was further questioned about the reason behind his choosing this project, to which the actor replied that India has a mythical thread running for thousands of years, which is the reason he is gladly participating in the project. People will comprehend the direction of the story all on their own if the director hits the right symbols. In the Ramayana and Mahabharata, there are well-known characters; all you need to do is drop a clue and viewers will almost certainly guess what will happen next.

Nag Ashwin on Kamal Haasan’s role in the film

Not giving many details about Kamal’s character in the film, Nag Ashwin said that everyone is curious to know why the makers wanted the actor to play the part and why he himself was eager to play it. Therefore, they want to keep it a surprise. When questioned if he was considering a spin-off or a follow-up to Kalki 2898 AD, Ashwin stated that he is currently only thinking about the film.