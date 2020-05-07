Kamal Haasan Starrer 'Indian 2' Not Shelved, Makers Confirm

Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 makers have come out in the open and confirmed to an entertainment portal that the movie is not shelved. The makers, Lyca Productions, also confirmed that the film would soon go on floors after the lockdown. The Indian 2 makers' statement came after media reports claimed that the Kamal Haasan starrer was shelved due to the delayed shooting, and budget issues.

Recently, there were reports that Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Indian 2 was shelved due to multiple reasons. While various media reports stated exceeding budget to be the reason, the others stated that Shankar, the director, has moved to his next venture, and was disinterested in continuing with the film. However, with the makers' official statement, it is sure that Indian 2 will see the daylight.

Meanwhile, media reports claim that 60% of the movie is shot, and the rest will be shot after the lockdown. The upcoming film has an ensemble cast consisting of actors Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth, and Bobby Simha in pivotal roles. The Shankar directorial is reported to be the sequel to Haasan's 1996 movie of the same name. Indian 2 is produced by Lyca Productions and is reported to hit the screens in 2021.

Indian 2 poster:

Interestingly, Indian 2 was touted to be Kamal Haasan's comeback movie after he announced his retirement early last year. However, certain media reports have emerged revealing that the actor has signed a few more projects, and reportedly wants to continue with acting and politics simultaneously.

Kamal Haasan has reportedly signed a movie with Gautham Vasudev Menon, which is reported to be the sequel to his 2006 hit movie Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu. While the original featured Jyothika, Prakash Raj, and Daniel Bajaj in pivotal roles, the cast and crew of the upcomer are yet to be announced.

Besides the upcomer, there are rumours that Kamal Haasan will join Anushka Shetty and Mohanlal in the biopic of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. The movie, titled Puratchi Thalaivi, is currently in the pre-production stage. According to media reports, the makers will soon make an official announcement regarding the film.

