Kamal Haasan Starrer 'Indian 2' Facing Production Issues Over Bobby Simha's Role?

Indian 2 is reportedly one of the most anticipated films from the South Indian film industry right now. But, the film has also been surrounded by a number of controversies. Recently, a crane had collapsed on three technicians on the sets of Indian 2. Now, the film has run into yet another controversy related to Bobby Simha's role in the movie.

Indian 2 film controversy

It was previously revealed that actor Jayasimha aka Bobby Simha will be essaying an important role in Indian 2. As per recent reports, there has been a huge creative difference between the director S. Shankar and the producers over the role of Bobby Simha. Rumours are suggesting that Bobby Simha's character has been designed by director S. Shankar himself and will be dominating Kamal Haasan's character majorly in the film. This has put producers in confusion and they have opposed this decision being taken by S. Shankar.

About Indian 2

Indian 2 will feature Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Nedumudi Venu and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. The action thriller film will be a direct sequel to the 1997 film Indian. It is currently being produced by Subaskaran Allirajah who has previously produced films like 2.0 and Darbar. The film will also feature music by Anirudh Ravichandran. Though the shooting for the film has now been called off indefinitely due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. The makers of the film are reportedly eyeing for 2021 release date.

It is with utmost grief, I’m tweeting.Since the tragic incident,I’ve been in a state of shock & having sleepless nights on the loss of my AD & crew.Having missed the crane by a whisker,I feel it would’ve been better if it was on me. Heartfelt condolences & prayers to the families — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) February 26, 2020

