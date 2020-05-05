Kamal Haasan Starrer 'Indian 2' Will Never See The Light Of Day?

Kamal Haasan, last seen in Vishwaroopam 2 is all set to make his return to the silver screen with Shankar's Indian 2. The upcomer is reportedly the sequel to Shankar and Haasan's 1996 political-thriller of the same name. The movie that went on floors in 2019 has been shelved, reveals a source from an online entertainment portal. The makers of Indian 2 are yet to react to the news story.

Indian 2, starring an ensemble cast of Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bobby Simha, narrates the tale of Senapati who fights a battle against the corrupt bureaucrats. The Shankar directorial was recently in the news after a major accident occurred on the sets of the film, which reportedly took three lives. The accident led to the shooting of the movie getting halted.

Wishing you a very happy birthday @shankarshanmugh sir! Have the best day and a fab year ahead. Such an honour to work with you. Truly enriching. Looking forward! pic.twitter.com/HuRQGmbhLI — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) August 17, 2019

However, several media reports claimed that the makers of Indian 2 were planning to resume the shoot after the Coronavirus scare settles. But, with the recent media report, it seems the movie will never see the light of day. Interestingly, Indian 2 was touted to be Kamal Haasan's comeback movie after he announced his retirement early last year.

The actor had announced his retirement from the movies to concentrate on his political career. However, certain media reports have emerged revealing that the actor has signed a few more projects, and reportedly wants to continue with acting simultaneously. Kamal Haasan has reportedly signed a movie with Gautham Vasudev Menon, which is reported to be the sequel to his 2006 hit movie Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu. While the original featured Jyothika, Prakash Raj, and Daniel Bajaj in pivotal roles, the cast and crew of the upcomer are yet to be announced.

Besides the upcomer, there are rumours that Kamal Haasan will join Anushka Shetty and Mohanlal in the biopic of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. The movie, titled Puratchi Thalaivi, is currently in the pre-production stage. According to media reports, the makers will soon make an official announcement regarding the film.

