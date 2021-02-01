Kamal Haasan Was The First Choice For Rajinikanth's 'Robot'; Did You Know?

Rajinikanth’s Enthiran a.k.a. Robot became one of the biggest hits of the decade, after its release in 2010. While the movie was released in 2010, it had been penned much before and the initial choice to play the leading role in the film was not Rajinikanth. The first choice for Robot was none other than Kamal Haasan. Here is what you need to know about this along with other details of the film.

Kamal Haasan - the first choice for Robot

Kamal Haasan’s movies are followed by millions of his fans across the country. However, many may not be aware that the actor was considered as the first choice for Robot, which happens to be another experimental project, at the beginning. Haasan was considered opposite Preity Zinta for the leading roles in the film and had even completed a photoshoot for it. However, the project got shelved at that point of time, according to astroulagam.com and hence the couple was never seen on screen.

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan's 'women's Dignity Over Self-defence' View Slammed Amid Gender Equality Push

However, years later, the film was picked up again, only this time with Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the leading roles. Robot was then made with a huge budget and eventually went on to smash a number of box office records. The film is considered to be one of Rajinikanth’s biggest hits till date and was also followed by a sequel in 2018, which saw Akshay Kumar taking up the role of the antagonist opposite Rajinikanth, who reprised his role.

ALSO READ: AAP Takes Southern Plunge; To Ally With Kamal Haasan's MNM For Tamil Nadu Polls: Sources

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. The actor has essayed several eccentric roles throughout his career. Kamal Haasan has not only won the hearts of the audiences as a lead actor but also when he appeared in cameo roles in many movies.

Kamal Haasan, however, has his own list of experimental roles that have impressed the audiences all over the country. The actor has starred in popular Hindi films such as Chachi 420, Sadma, Saagar and many more. Along with being an actor, Haasan has begun his career in politics as well. He had last starred in the bilingual film Vishwaroopam II, which was released as Vishwaroop II in Hindi.

ALSO READ: Atop 3 Congress TN Panels, Mani Shankar Aiyar Dismisses 'marginal' Kamal Haasan & Rajini

ALSO READ: From 'Thappu Thalangal' To 'Magalir Mattum', Kamal Haasan's Tamil Cameos Loved By His Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.