From 'Thappu Thalangal' To 'Magalir Mattum', Kamal Haasan's Tamil Cameos Loved By His Fans

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. The actor has essayed several eccentric roles throughout his career. Kamal Haasan has not only won the hearts of the audiences as a lead actor but also when he appeared in cameo roles in many movies. Read ahead to know in which other films has the actor appeared in a cameo role.

Kamal Haasan's cameo appearances in movies

1. Thappu Thalangal

The plot of this movie revolves around a thug who falls in love with a prostitute. They both, then, decide to lead a moral life after the thug commits a heinous crime. Kamal Haasan appeared in a cameo character of Amrit Lal in the movie.

2. Magalir Mattum

This movie tells the story of an independent filmmaker who takes her mother-in-law on a trip. She intends to taker her mother-in-law to meet her school friends. Kamal Haasan was seen in the cameo role of an office boss.

3. Annai Velankanni

This 1971 drama film tells three stories revolving around varies Catholic beliefs. Kamal Haasan appeared in a cameo role in the movie as Jesus. The film was also later dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

4. Anthuleni Katha

This 1967 movie revolves around a devoted woman, played by Jaya Prada, who loses her chance at love because she wants to support her family. But soon the tables turn as her boss proposes her for marriage. Kamal Haasan played the role of Jaya Prada's boss. This is one of the best of Kamal Haasan's movies.

5. Azhiyatha Kolangal

This coming-of-age comedy-drama revolves around three best friends and how they lead their lives as they turn adolescents. Kamal Haasan's cameo appearance in the movie was as a managing director of a company who receives a letter from his childhood friend. This is one of the most entertaining of Kamal Haasan's movies.

6. Thillu Mullu

This comedy film revolves around a man who lies to his boss that he cannot come to work as his mother is unwell. But his lie is caught and he has to pretend that he has a twin brother who is lazy. Kamal Haasan played the role of Charuhasan in the film who is paid to act as a lawyer. This is one of the most entertaining of Kamal Haasan's Tamil movies.

7. Rani Theni

The plot of this movie revolves around a woman who gets engaged to a good man but a womaniser deceives her to be with him instead. Kamal Haasan' cameo role in this movie was not in connection to the movie. Kamal Haasan's cameo appearance was in a comic character called Miller.

Image courtesy- @ikamalhaasan Instagram

