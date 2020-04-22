Kamal Haasan's New Song 'Arivum Anbum' To Release Online On Thursday

Be it a donation or awareness video, the celebrity fraternity has been trying their best to provide all kinds of financial help to the people who are affected by the Coronavirus outbreak. They are also trying to spread positivity and hope through their social media. Recently, many eminent personalities in the South film industry came together for a song titled Arivum Anbum that talks about hope, positivity, and love in these tough times. The song is written and directed by Kamal Haasan.

Kamal Haasan's new Arivum Anbum

Arivum Anbum will release online tomorrow, April 23 at 11 AM. The song has been composed by Ghibran and the music video will feature actors, singers and composers, including Anirudh Ravichander, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Devi Sri Prasad, Shankar Mahadevan, Shruti Haasan, Bombay Jayashri, Siddharth, Lydian, Andrea, Sid Sriram and Mugen alongside Kamal Haasan.

In a recent media interaction, Kamal Haasan talked about the song and said that any artist sitting idle wants to do something today. He added that he has anger to vent, which eventually led to the making of this song. They (all the artists) wanted to create an anthem.

Furthermore, Kamal Haasan said that music is important for mental health as well. He added that music is easy to remember, this is a reason why film songs are so popular. Meanwhile, Haasan has been very active on social media lately. He has been putting up posts to make people aware of the seriousness of the situation.

In the recent past, Bollywood megastar Salman Khan's voice has been breaking the internet as he crooned 'Pyaar Karona' in the music video that has been released through his official YouTube channel earlier on Monday. The actor can be seen in a sombre avatar as he takes everyone by surprise with his singing and the lyrics of the song Pyaar Karona.

In the 4 minute video, the actor spills a kind of tranquil through the music and lyrics of the song as he urges the citizens of India to stand together and fight the current crisis amid the pandemic.

