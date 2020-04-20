Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan's Films Together; From 'Thillu Mullu' To 'Anthuleni Katha'

The upcoming collaboration of two superstars of south-India, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, has been trending these days. The two are coming together for a film and the makers are still finalising the complete casting team of the project. Fans are extremely excited to see Haasan and Rajinikanth join hands for a movie. There are very few films in which the two actors shared the screen space. Take a look at them.

Thillu Mullu (1981)

Under the direction of K. Balachander, the film Thillu Mullu was made in 1981. The story of the film is about a man named Chandran, who fools his boss and tries to woo his daughter. Kamal Hassan appeared in a cameo role in the film. The film was remade with the same title in 2013 with Mirchi Shiva in the lead role. IMDB rated the film with 8.6 stars.

Pathinaru Vayathinile (1977)

Bharathiraja helmed the movie in the year 1977. The story of the film was penned by Bharathiraja and Kalaimani Perumal. The movie revolves around the struggle and vulnerability of 16-year old Mayil (Sridevi) when in love. The film featured stars like Kamal Haasan, Sridevi, Rajinikanth. The movie hit the screens on September 15, 1977. The film was remade in 1978, 1979 and 1984 named Padaharella Vayasu, Solva Sawan and Melati Putih respectively. IMDb rated the film with 8.1 stars.

Anthuleni Katha (1976)

According to IMDb, Anthuleni Katha is the story of an elder sister trying to run a family devoid of a father and a useless brother. K. Balachander directed the film with the star cast including Jaya Prada, Prasad Babu, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. According to IMDb trivia, the film was a remake of Aval Oru Thodar Kathai from 1974. Both the films have the same stories and the same characters. It was remade again in 1977, 1982 and 1983 and named Kabita, Jeevan Dhaara and Benkiyalli Aralida Hoovu respectively. IMDb rated the film with 7.6 stars.

