Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' To Commence Shooting From January 2021 - Reports

Kamal Haasan and his team will soon resume work on the upcoming movie Indian 2 from January 2021, reported Mid Day. Reports added that the film is much awaited by its audiences as the movie marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan and director S. Shankar after 24 years. Read ahead to know more about the film and updates regarding the actor.

Talks about Kamal Haasan's new movie Indian 2 has been on as early as 2015. A public announcement was then made in 2017 that the film would commence production soon on Bigg Boss Tamil, which is also hosted by the main lead of the movie - Kamal Haasan. But due to many reasons, the production kept getting delayed and now has been finalised to January 2021.

Indian 2 is the remake of Indian (1996 film). The film was directed by Shankar and produced by A. M. Rathnam. The plot of the film revolved around an ex-freedom fighter who has become a vigilante and fights corruption. The cast then was:

Kamal Haasan as Senapathy (Indian) and Chandrabose "Chandru" (dual role)

Sukanya as Amrithavalli

Kasthuri as Kasturi

Manisha Koirala as Aishwarya

Urmila Matondkar as Sapna

Nedumudi Venu as Krishnaswamy

Goundamani as Subbaiah

Senthil as Panneerselvam

Nizhalgal Ravi as Corrupt doctor

Crazy Mohan as Parthasarathy

Omakuchi Narasimhan as Lorry driver

Ajay Rathnam as Freedom Fighter

Manorama as Kuppamma

Bala Singh as Treasury department office

Indian 2 Cast

Now fans will see Kamal Haasan reprise his role of Senapathy. Indian 2 release date has also not been revealed yet. The film will also introduce new cast members. Take a look at the new cast:

Kamal Haasan as Senapathy

Nedumudi Venu as Krishnaswamy

Kajal Aggarwal

Siddharth

Rakul Preet Singh

Bobby Simha

Priya Bhavani Shankar

Samuthirakani

In terms of Kamal's recent work, he was last seen in the film Vishwaroopam II (2018). The film was written and directed by Kamal Haasan, it is the sequel to Vishwaroopam (2013) and stars the actor himself. The actor is also recently seen as a host in Bigg Boss Tamil.

