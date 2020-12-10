Kamal Haasan Wants Anti-corruption Day Every Day For Next 3 Generations To 'clear Filth'

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief and actor Kamal Haasan on Wednesday called for each day to be observed as 'anti-corruption day' in order to 'do away with the filth collected over two generations'. The actor-turned neta took to Twitter to express his opinion on December 9 - observed as the International Anti Corruption Day. MNM chief Kamal Haasan opined that every day should be viewed as a day against corruption by three generations in order to dispose of the filth collected by two generations.

Kamal Haasan wants every day to be anti-corruption day

Every day from now on should be an anti-corruption day. For atleast three Generations to do away with the filth collected over two generations. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 9, 2020

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls fast approaching, Kamal Haasan and MNM are already on their heels and have begun their work on the ground. With Haasan categorically stating that he won't be 'slave of the alliance' and that he would speak of it only when the right time arrives, all eyes will be on the MNM chief's next move. It will also be interesting to see whether old-time friends Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth will join hands for the upcoming polls after the latter announced his political plunge.

EC releases tentative electoral figures for Tamil Nadu

Following a special summary revision by the Electoral Commission of India, Tamil Nadu's total electorate stands at 6.10 crore, including 3.09 crore women, 3.01 crore men and 6,385 persons from the third gender. Chennai District alone has 39.40 Lakh persons, the highest among the 37 districts in the state. The draft rolls for several Districts and designated poll booths in the districts have also been published as per the recent draft. According to officials, registered voters can cross-check their polling booth stations from the TN elections official website, elections.tn.gov.in.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With AIADMK announcing a coalition with BJP, the saffron party is reportedly in talks with MK Stalin's estranged brother - Alagiri and superstar Rajinikanth - who has often praised PM Modi. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats. Polls will be held in April-May 2021.

