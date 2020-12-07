'Bigg Boss 4' Tamil Written Update For December 6: Bala Is Reprimanded By Kamal Haasan

The episode of Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil starts off with Kamal Haasan greeting the housemates and addressing the rains and the cyclone that hit the state. He then proceeds to speak about the incidents that occurred within the house. He points out that certain incidents within the house have not been right and he thus would like to have a discussion on the topic. The housemates agree and thus the show begins.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update For December 6

Kamal Haasan speaks with the nominated contestants

Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil begins and as per the week’s nomination, it is revealed that a total of 8 people from the house have been nominated. Thus, Kamal Haasan expresses that he would like to talk to them and begins by talking to Rio. He tells him that he loved his work in the tasks and praises him. The actor then questions Archana on her reason for cutting the call during the call centre task. She then explains that since Aajeedh replied to all her questions, she felt it was enough. Kamal Haasan then asked Somu and Gaby why did they specifically call each other. The actor said that last week he was quite impressed with Somu’s progress but not this week as they showed signs of favouritism. Haasan then questions the rest of the housemates and gives them his piece of advice on how they should’ve performed the task. He also warns that their mistakes could become the reason for their eviction.

Kamal Haasan speaks to Bala

Kamal Haasan speaks to Bala and tells him that he has three shoes that he is seen wearing. He then tells him one of the shoes is for him to wear, one has just been kept with him and one pair will be used on his cheek. Kamal Haasan gives this reference as earlier Bala had threatened another housemate with the same type of statement. Kamal then asks him for an explanation for his behaviour. Bala apologises, however, Kamal gets upset on him and asks him if he is aware of his actions. He tells him that he incited violence on a woman within the house. He sternly warns him to stop with his temperamental issues or he will be evicted immediately.

