Telugu Film Distributor Kamalakar Reddy And Father Die In Road Accident In Hyderabad

Telugu film distributor Kamalakar Reddy and his father Nandagopal passed away in a road accident in Hyderabad on August 19. According to a report by The News Minute, Kamalakar Reddy was heading towards Hyderabad with his father when the fatal accident occurred. Nandagopal had been tested positive for Coronavirus and was therefore hospitalised. However, due to some circumstances, the family headed towards a private hospital from Nellore to Hyderabad when the accident occurred at around 3 am near Wadapally.

Kamalakar Reddy and father Nandagopal die in a road accident

Also Read | Protests In Belarus On Spot Where Demonstrator Died

Kamalakar Reddy was 48-year-old and his father Nandagopal was 75-year-old. According to the news portal, the father-son duo was headed in an ambulance to their destination. A lorry hit them which resulted in their death. Kamalakar Reddy and his father Nandagopal died on the spot due to severe head injury. The driver of the ambulance, on the other hand, was rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment. The driver too has sustained severe injuries. The bodies of Kamalakar Reddy and his father Nandagopal Reddy have been taken to Miryalaguda government hospital for post-mortem purposes.

Also Read | Stage Readied In Delaware For Kamala Harris Speech

The police have gotten involved and an investigation has begun for the same. Kamalakar Reddy was a prominent figure in the film industry and worked in the film distribution sector for over 25 years. Kamalakar Reddy had also dealt with productions coming from major film houses like Viacom 18, Disney, Warner Brothers and Sony Pictures. The deaths of the father and son shocked the world of cinema and people have been posting condolence messages online for the now-departed Kamalakar Reddy and his father Nandagopal.

Also Read | Odisha Govt Announces Financial Assistance For Kin Of Teachers Who Died On COVID-19 Duty

Prominent producer Mukesh Ratilal Mehta too took to Twitter to offer condolences to Kamalakar Reddy. The producer wrote that he does not like the year 2020 and now has another reason to do so. He expressed that his close friend Kamalakar Reddy has passed away and this news has shattered him. The producer called Kamalakar Reddy a genuine friend and a good human being. Several such condolence messages came pouring in for the now-departed Kamalakar Reddy and father Nandagopal.

2020 is wretched just got the news a very close friend a genuine friend and above all a good human being Kamalakar Reddy of KFC Entertainments is no more due to a road accident God can you please have mercy really shattered — MUKESH RATILAL MEHTA (@e4echennai) August 19, 2020

Also Read | 5 People From Disha's Party Visited Sushant Day Before He Died: Friend Ganesh Hiwarkar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.