5 People From Disha's Party Visited Sushant Day Before He Died: Friend Ganesh Hiwarkar

As Republic Media Network continues with its pursuit of truth and justice in Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death, Ganesh Hiwarkar, Choreographer and friend of Sushant, has made some shocking revelations while speaking with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Hiwarkar while speaking with Republic said he knows who all were present at the party where Sushant's ex-manager Disha Salian died and claimed that the same people visited Sushant's flat too a day before he was found dead.

He said six people visited Sushant's residence a day before his death, out of which five were present at the party a week before Sushant's death, where Disha Salian died.

"I know the names of all the six people," Hiwarkar said adding that Sandeep Ssingh's associate gave him the information.

When asked by Arnab Goswami if he was contacted by Mumbai Police for taking his statement in the regard, "Police has not contacted me yet" is what Hiwarkar said.

Watch the conversation here:

#CBIForSSR | I know all the people who attended the party, I am ready to give all names to the CBI and police. Police has not called me to get a testimony: Ganesh Hiwarkar- Choreographer & Friend of Sushant pic.twitter.com/stWYDr2niv — Republic (@republic) August 17, 2020

READ | 'Was Considering Rhea Chakraborty For My Next Film But No More': Lom Harsh On Sushant Case

READ | Sushant's Staff Dipesh Sawant, Alleged Mystery Man At Crime Scene, Leaves Mumbai?

Glaring faults in Mumbai Police's investigation

It is surprising to know that Mumbai Police which has been interrogating people from Bollywood fraternity has not taken the statement from a person who claims to know who visited Sushant's home a day before his death, especially when Hiwarkar mentioned that associate of Sandip Ssingh gave him the information, the same Sandeep Ssingh who claimed on Republic TV that he was the first to visit Sushant's house after the news of his death surfaced and was allowed to enter the house as Mumbai Police did not seal the incident site and cordon off the area which is a usual protocol under such circumstances.

Siddhart Pithani, Sushant's flatmate was also allowed to travel to Hyderabad by the Mumbai Police despite a high profile death which the Police was quick to term suicide, even as the investigation had merely begun. Cabinet Ministers from Maharashtra Government also called it suicide without allowing the investigation to conclude and have maintained the same rhetoric even as several faults have been exposed in Mumbai Police's probe after Republic's relentless pursuit of truth in the matter.

Republic Media Network's campaign #CBIforSSR has taken the entire world by a storm with millions of people demanding the investigation by CBI. The campaign which has gone global has garnered over 27 lakh tweets with 13 nations coming together to demand justice. Republic has further launched a petition demanding CBI probe to unravel the Sushant's mysterious death and bring the perpetrators to book.

READ | #CBIforSSR For Sushant Receives 27 Lakh Tweets, 13 Nations Come Together To Demand Justice

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.