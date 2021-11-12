Last Updated:

'Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham' Twitter Review: Fans Give Mixed Reactions To Nivin Pauly's Film

Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham Twitter Review: As the movie recently surfaced on Disney+ Hotstar, read on to see how the audience reacted to the film.

The Malayam satire-comedy film, Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham recently surfaced on the OTT platform and created a buzz among the fans who were eagerly waiting for Nivin Pauly's new film. 

Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham is written and directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval and stars Nivin Pauly, Grace Antony, and Vinay Forrt in the lead with other talented actors in supporting roles. 

As the audience watched Nivin Pauly's latest satire-comedy film, Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham, they began sharing their reviews on social media expressing their views about the film. The movie received mixed reviews from the audience as many fans gave a positive response while many criticised the film for various reasons. A Fan stated that this movie was not for him. he also stated that he liked the performance of the artist, Jaffer Idukki but criticised the performance of the rest of the cast members as they struggled to entertain in the film.

On the other hand, another Twitterati stated how they watched a good comedy film after such a long time in the Malayalam movie industry and urged others to watch it with their family. Another user wrote Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham review and stated that the movie was avoidable and added that it can be watched if one wanted to waste their time. On the other hand, some experts on Twitter called the movie a decent attempt and praised the detailed writing with unique characters and good comedy timing. They also praised the performance of the entire cast of the film. Another Twitterati stated that the movie was amazing and was worth watching. He also stated that dark comedy had worked well and Nivin Pauly did a great job in the film and further urged others to watch it for sure. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to the film. 

Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham cast

Apart from Nivin Pauly essaying the lead role of Pavithran, other significant actors in the movie include Grace Antony as Haripriya, Vinay Forrt as Jobby, Joy Mathew as Balachandran, Sudheesh as Sivakumar, Jaffar Idukki as Surendran/Sura, Rajesh Madhavan as Manaf, Vincy Aloshious as Shalini, Sivadas Kannur as Chandrachoodan, Ratheesh Balakrishna Poduval and Sudheer Paravoor as Vijesh Nair. 

 

