'Padavettu' First Look Poster Out, Nivin Pauly Says Fight For 'survival' Will Continue

Nivin Pauly, last seen in Geetu Mohandas' Moothon, released the first look poster of his forthcoming movie Padavettu on Sunday, July 19. Sharing Padavettu first look on his social media, Nivin Pauly wrote: "Conflict...Struggle...Survival...As long as there are humans, the fight will continue. Revealing the first look of Padavettu from Sunny Wayne Productions written and directed by Liju Krishna" (sic). The forthcoming Malayalam movie also marks the Mollywood debut of Aruvi fame Aditi Balan.

Padavettu first look poster:

Padavettu cast and crew details

Padavettu, starring Nivin Pauly and Aditi Balan in the lead, also has actors like Manju Warrier, Shine Tom Chacko, among others in prominent roles. Set in Kannur, Padavettu marks the directorial-debut of Liju Krishnan, who has helmed theatre plays in the past. Padavettu marks the debut of famous actor Sunny Wayne as a producer. The forthcoming movie has a few portions left to shoot, which the makers are planning to resume soon. Music for Padavettu is composed by Govind Vasantha, who has given hits like '96 and Thambi in the past.

What's next for Nivin Pauly?

Nivin Pauly will be next seen in Rajeev Ravi's Thuramukham. The movie, starring Pauly, Nimisha Sajayan, Arjun Ashokan, Joju George, Poornima Indrajith, and Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead, is based on the Chappa system that was prevalent in Kerala during the 40s and 50s. The first look poster of the Nivin Pauly starrer was recently released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

The Nivin Pauly starrer was slated to hit theatres by the end of April. However, it has been pushed ahead due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Reportedly, Thuramukham will hit the screens during Onam 2020. Besides the upcomer, Nivin Pauly has Rajesh Ravi's Bismi Special.

The forthcoming movie, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead, reportedly has his Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela co-star Aishwarya Lekshmi as the female lead. The Nivin Pauly starrer will be bankrolled by Sophia Paul under her production banner Weekend Blockbusters. The music of the Nivin Pauly starrer will be composed by Virus and Kumbalangi Nights fame Sushin Shyam. Meanwhile, Take Off fame Sanu Varghese would be doing the camera work. Bismi Special is reportedly in pre-production and would go on floors soon after the lockdown ends.

