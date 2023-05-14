Last Updated:

Kanguva: Suriya Poses With 'Captain Of The Warriors' Director Siva

In the photo, Suriya can be seen dressed in an off-white T-shirt. He is surrounded by Siva on one side and cinematographer Vetri Palanisamy on the other.

Anjali Negi
Kanguva

Tamil star Suriya is currently gearing up for his forthcoming film Kanguva. The actor posed with the director of the movie, Siva, in a recent photo. Kanguva’s production house, Studio Green, shared the image on its official Twitter handle on Sunday (May 14). 

In the photo, Suriya can be seen dressed in an off-white T-shirt. He is surrounded by Siva on one side and cinematographer Vetri Palanisamy on the other. The director wore a grey T-shirt with fearless written on it. Vetri, on the other hand, sported a green Pepe Jeans tee. See the Tweet here. 

Earlier, Suriya made waves on the internet when a picture of the actor sweating it out in the gym went viral on social media. In the photo, the Jai Bhim star was snapped working out in a black vest in preparation for Kanguva. Suriya flaunted his well-defined biceps. The 10-second clip featured only one image with the soundtrack of Kanguva playing in the background.

More about Kanguva

Suriya and Disha Patani had begun shooting for Kanguva in 2022. A small part of the film has been shot in Goa. Suriya's film is touted to be a period drama. The film's audio rights have been sold to Saregama South. The makers announced the film by sharing a photo of Suriya with director Siva and music composer Devi Sri Prasad. Kanguva is being produced by Green Studios.

On the work front, Suriya was last seen in Etharkkum Thunindhavan . He also played a cameo in R Madhavan's Rocketery: The Nambi Effect. Next, the actor will be seen playing a cameo in the official Hindi remake of his Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. The Hindi version of the film will star Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan in the lead roles.

