R Madhavan Differs With RHTDM Co-star Dia Mirza On Film Being 'problematic'

R Madhavan has finally commented on claims that Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is 'chauvinistic'. Madhavan has come out in support of the film, stating that people have become too sensitive of late. The Rocketry star cited the example of one of his previous films which was also allegedly politically incorrect but still managed to do well.

Madhavan defends RHTDM

Madhavan rubbished the claims of RHTDM being a chauvinistic film and according no respect to its women characters. He commented on how they were targeted with these claims even when the film came out. Madhavan mused that in reality, he thinks nothing of these claims and that the only thing that matters in the long run is that the film was well-received by the public and is still fondly remembered by many.

Madhavan on Tanu Weds Manu Returns

He cited an example from another successful film of his, Tanu Weds Manu Returns. He recalled how the part where Tanu (Kangana Ranaut) is complaining about Manu's (Madhavan) appearance with the dialogue, "Yeh adrak hai kahin se bhi badh rahai hai" (he is like ginger, growing from everywhere). Madhavan alleged that the line elicited a lot of laughter from the audience. Comparing the domain of gender politics to body shaming a man, Madhavan posed a rhetorical question about why laughing at one considered fine but enjoying the other was considered chauvinistic.

Dia Mirza's comments on RHTDM

Dia Mirza however, had a different take when confronted with the question of RHTDM being 'problematic'. The actress shared how she is not sure if she would have gone through with the film, if it was offered to her today. Dia also expressed concern over her character being stalked and lied to in the film.

Madhavan converesly believes, that people have of late become too sensitive. He commented on how people have been wanting to be politically correct on all counts, all the time, chasing perfection - all of which he considers to be a western concept people have been aping. Madhavan concluded by saying being politically correct all the time is impossible as people are inherently flawed. The actor was last in OTT release, Dhokha. He has also finished shooting for Hindi film Amriki Pandit, and is simultaneously shooting for two Tamil films.