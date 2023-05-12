Last Updated:

Suriya Bulks Up For Kanguva, Sweats It Out In The Gym | Watch

Suriya is prepping for his upcoming film Kanguva. In a vidoe shared online, the Tamil star was seen working out in in the gym as he flaunted his toned muscles.

Anjali Negi
suriya

Image: Studio Green/Twitter


South star Suriya made waves on the internet when a picture of the actor sweating it out in the gym went viral on social media. The image was shared by Studio Green, the co-producers of Suriya’s upcoming film Kanguva. In the photo, the Jai Bhim star was snapped working out in a black vest. 

Suriya flaunted his well-defined biceps. The 10-second clip featured only one image with the soundtrack of Kanguva playing in the background. See the video here.

Earlier in April, the makers of Kanguva unveiled a poster and also released a video to reveal the title of the film. The video gave a glimpse of a dark night with an eagle, a dog and a masked warrior on the back of a horse, accompanied by thousands of soldiers behind. The makers also hinted that the film will release in early 2024. The Suriya-Disha Patani starrer will release in 3D and in ten languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. 

More about Kanguva

Suriya and Disha Patani had begun shooting for the film in 2022. A small part of the film has been shot in Goa. Suriya's film is touted to be a period drama. The film's audio rights have been sold to Saregama South. The makers announced the film by sharing a photo of Suriya with director Siva and music composer Devi Sri Prasad. Kanguva is being produced by Green Studios.

On the work front, Suriya was previously seen in Jai Bhim, which received immense critical acclaim. He also played a cameo in R Madhavan's Rocketery: The Nambi Effect. Additionally, the actor will be seen playing a cameo in the official Hindi remake of his Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. The Hindi version of the film will star Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan in the lead roles.

