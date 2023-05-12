Suriya Bulks Up For Kanguva, Sweats It Out In The Gym | Watch

Quick links:
Image: Studio Green/Twitter
South star Suriya made waves on the internet when a picture of the actor sweating it out in the gym went viral on social media. The image was shared by Studio Green, the co-producers of Suriya’s upcoming film Kanguva. In the photo, the Jai Bhim star was snapped working out in a black vest.
Suriya flaunted his well-defined biceps. The 10-second clip featured only one image with the soundtrack of Kanguva playing in the background. See the video here.
It's #Kanguva mode 🔥🔥💥@Suriya_offl @KanguvaTheMovie #AnbaanaFans pic.twitter.com/PS3yQfk226— Studio Green (@StudioGreen2) May 11, 2023
Earlier in April, the makers of Kanguva unveiled a poster and also released a video to reveal the title of the film. The video gave a glimpse of a dark night with an eagle, a dog and a masked warrior on the back of a horse, accompanied by thousands of soldiers behind. The makers also hinted that the film will release in early 2024. The Suriya-Disha Patani starrer will release in 3D and in ten languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.
Sheer joy working with Siva & Team on this mighty saga. Happy to share the title look of #Kanguvahttps://t.co/7TiAfM2fTE@directorsiva @ThisIsDSP @kegvraja @DishPatani @vetrivisuals @SupremeSundar_ @StudioGreen2 @UV_Creations @saregamasouth pic.twitter.com/pcdKo99wAj— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) April 16, 2023
Suriya and Disha Patani had begun shooting for the film in 2022. A small part of the film has been shot in Goa. Suriya's film is touted to be a period drama. The film's audio rights have been sold to Saregama South. The makers announced the film by sharing a photo of Suriya with director Siva and music composer Devi Sri Prasad. Kanguva is being produced by Green Studios.
#Kanguva Title announcement receives mammoth response from press & media fraternity!— Saregama South (@saregamasouth) April 17, 2023
A Mighty Valiant Saga In 10 Languages (3D) 🔥
ICYMI - https://t.co/pbNzIIMlyJ@KanguvaTheMovie @Suriya_offl @DishPatani @directorsiva @ThisIsDSP @StudioGreen2 @UV_Creations @kegvraja #Vamsi pic.twitter.com/6ZpFL1SYvB
On the work front, Suriya was previously seen in Jai Bhim, which received immense critical acclaim. He also played a cameo in R Madhavan's Rocketery: The Nambi Effect. Additionally, the actor will be seen playing a cameo in the official Hindi remake of his Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. The Hindi version of the film will star Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan in the lead roles.