Kani Kusruti Wins Big At Imagine Film Festival In Madrid For Her Performance In 'Biryani'

Besides sweeping awards and accolades at home, Kani Kusruti is now heaping praises at international platforms for her performance in the much-acclaimed film, Biryani. The actor was recently awarded the International Award for Best Second Actress by Imagine Film Festival, which is based in Madrid, Spain. The award was given to Kani Kusruti by the jury, which comprises of Afghan actor, Leena Alam and Kazakh filmmaker, Olga Kalasheva, claims a report published in MBS News.

Biryani receives global exposure

Biryani was premiered at the 20th Asiatica Film Festival, which was held in Italy on October 3, 2019. The much-acclaimed film was selected in the competition category and reportedly was the opening film at the festival, where the movie also won the NETPAC Award. In Bangalore, Biryani won the Padmarajan Award for Best Screenplay. More so, the movie achieved yet another milestone when it was selected in the BRICS competition category at the 42nd Moscow Film Festival. Biryani has also been selected by various international film festivals across the United States, France, Germany and Nepal.

Soon after the news broke out, fans of Kani Kusruti rushed to their social media handles and lauded the actor for giving a power-packed performance in Biryani. Some fans also enquired the actor about her next movie in India. Take a look at how fans reacted to the news:

Fans React:

This is such good stuff! :-) congrats Shailaja Padindala and you are awesomeeeee Kani Kusruti https://t.co/0hWSP6HCT9 — gomtesh upadhye (@gomtesh_upadhye) November 21, 2016

Kani Kusruthi is such a talent woman. Her performance in Biryani make my heart smile as a woman annd I am so proud of that girl for coming into the industry from nowhere and then laying claims on every other huge international awards there is. She is my dream — Staysafe (@hullare1234) September 10, 2020

Biryani movie

In the movie, Kani Kusruti plays the character Khadeeja, whose brother goes missing. Starring Surjit Gopinath, Anil Nedumangad, Shyam Reji and Thonakkal Jayachandran in the leading roles, the film is directed by Sajin Babu. The film is produced under the banner of the UAN Film House.

(Image credits: YouTube screengrab from IndiaGlitz Tamil Movies | Interviews | Shooting Spot | Review | Gossip)

