Kannada Actor Diganth 'recovering Well' Post Neck And Spine Injury; To Be Discharged Soon

Kannada movie star Diganth Manchale recently met with an accident in Goa while performing an adventurous activity. The actor injured his neck and spine during the stunt and was rushed to the hospital immediately. He was later airlifted from Goa to Manipal Hospital, situated on the old airport road, Bangaluru.

While the actor has been under treatment, Manipal Hospital has been sharing regular updates about his health.

As per the information obtained by Republic Media Network, the Kannada actor was shifted to Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, for further expert management of his cervical spine post his injury in Goa. The actor underwent surgery as Dr S Vidyadhara, HOD & Consultant Spine Surgeon, performed successful surgical fixation of his cervical spine on Tuesday evening, June 21. In the latest update, the actor is recovering well and expected to be discharged from the hospital today, June 22.

As per Republic Media Network's sources, Diganth had sustained a sports injury in Goa two days before this news came to light on June 21 and was being treated at Manipal Hospital in Goa. He was airlifted from Goa to Bengaluru and arrived at the hospital at 4:30 p.m.

Soon after the actor was shifted to the Bengaluru branch, the hospital shared an update on his health.

The hospital's statement read, "Kannada Cinestar Mr Diganth Manchale is admitted to Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road pos a sports injury he suffered. He is undergoing further evaluation. The Medical team is taking all care to ensure his speedy recovery. We would be releasing further updates on his clinical condition for his well-wishers."

On Diganth Manchale's work front

Diganth Manchale, who is widely known as Diganth, is a Kannada actor who has been entertaining fans for over the past 15 years. Diganth made his acting debut with the 2006 film Miss California. He is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Gaalipata 2, which is scheduled to hit the theatres in August, later this year.

Apart from acting, Diganth is also extremely fond of sports activities and his social media handles are proof. The actor is often seen trying his hands on new adventurous sports. Take a look.

Image: Instagram/@diganthmanchale