Jayashree Ramaiah Begs For Mercy Killing Over Facebook Live, Calls Herself A Loser

Over the past few years, many actors have chosen to speak up about their mental health and their battles with depression. Among many others, Kannada actor Jayashree Ramaiah has now spoken up about it. In a Facebook Live session, the actor begged for mercy killing citing that she is unable to cope with her depression.

Bigg Boss 3 Kannada fame Jayashree Ramaiah took to her social media earlier and made a post about quitting and stated that she is saying goodbye to the world and to her depression. In a Facebook Live session, the actor said that she is not doing any of it for the sake of publicity. She added that she is not expecting any financial help from Sudeep (Kiccha).

She further said that she is only expecting her death at the moment as she is unable to cope with her depression. She clarified that she is financially strong but is suffering from depression. Jayashree added that she has been going through a lot of personal issues and has faced a lot of betrayal since her childhood and is unable to cope with it now. Jayashree Ramaiah further said that she is a 'loser' and needs mercy killing. Adding that mercy killing is all she is expecting at the moment, the actor said that she is not a 'good girl'.

Jayashree Ramaiah deleted the video and later took to her social media to thank all her fans and friends for their support. She also stated that she is back in her form and apologised for being the reason for panic among her fans. She also thanked the media for support and stated that she is grateful to them all.

Jayashree's close friend Ashvithi Shetty revealed to a news daily that the actor had been battling depression for a long time now. She said that the Kannada actor was going through trouble with her family and was struggling with getting good projects on the professional front as well. Shetty also stated that Ramaiah has a habit of constantly changing her number which makes it difficult to stay in touch with her. According to reports, the actor has moved out of her home and is currently living alone.

