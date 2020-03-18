Pooja Hegde And Priyadarshi Self Quarantine After 'Prabhas 20' Georgia Schedule

Recently, the entire team of the film Prabhas 20 which is being helmed by director KK Radha Krishna Kumar jetted off to Georgia to shoot a special fight sequence for the movie. The cast of the film which consists of South superstar Prabhas, Pooja Hegde and Priyadarshi were a part of this schedule. The director had also taken to his social media on March 17, 2020, to inform the fans that the team is returning to Hyderabad after wrapping up the shoot of the film.

Pooja Hegde told her fans that she will be adopting self-quarantine

According to media reports, the team of Prabhas 20 had shot for a fight sequence in a flea market which was set up in Georgia. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the female lead of the film, Pooja Hegde took to her social media to inform her fans that she will be in self quarantine for two weeks after she heads back home. Pooja Hegde shared a picture on her social media handle wherein she can be seen wearing a mask wherein she wrote, 'Time to go back home and self quarantine.'

Pooja Hegde also shared a lovely post on her social media handle earlier wherein she shared with her fans how it was snowing in Georgia when she was about to leave. The picture had Pooja Hedge basking in the beautiful snowy backdrop of Georgia. Check out Pooja Hegde's picture.

Actor Priyadarshi who will also be playing a pivotal part in Prabhas 20 also took to his social media to let his fans know that he will also be opting for self quarantine as a precautionary measure. Priyadarshi shared in his post that he will be staying at home for the next 14 days. Take a look at Priyadarshi's post.

So I made a choice, I will be at home for next 14 days before giving myself a clean chit.



Because #SocialDistancing is the need of the hour.



Let's not panic but let's just be cautious and considerate towards each other's wellbeing.#COVID2019 #SocialDistancingWorks pic.twitter.com/furHSFrrdA — Priyadarshi (@priyadarshi_i) March 17, 2020

