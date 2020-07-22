'Bigg Boss 3' Kannada Fame Jayashree Ramaiah Shares An ‘I Quit’ Post, Scares Netizens

Bigg Boss 3 Kannada contestant Jayashree Ramaiah had taken to her social media on July 22, 2020, to share a frightening post which said that she is 'quitting the world and depression.' Her post came as a shock to all her fans and well-wishers who became concerned for her reading her post. Reportedly, many friends and fans of the actor started reaching out to her after seeing her post.

Jayashree's social media post left fans concerned

According to media reports, some of the close friends of Jayashree also started calling her and warned her not to take any kind of an extreme step. Her fans had a sigh of relief when she shared another post sometime later which said that she was 'fine and safe.' She also thanked all her fans and acquaintances for being concerned for her and expressed her love for them.

Many of her fans were happy with this development and asked her to stay strong. Some of the fans also stated that they are always there to support her in these tough times. Take a look at Jayashree's posts on her social media.

Ashvithi Shetty on Jayashree Ramaiah's state

According to media reports, Jayashree has been battling depression for a long time now. Reportedly, the actor has been going through a tough phase owing to some familial problems and lack of professional opportunities. Jayashree's close friend and actor Ashvithi Shetty also spoke about this to a daily.

Ashvithi revealed that Jayashree has been battling depression for quite some time now. She added that Jayashree was having some issues with her family and was also not getting any good work on the professional front. Ashvithi said that the Kannad Gothilla actor had confided to her many times and that she would always try to cheer her up. She went on to say that Jayashree had the habit of changing her phone number several times which had made it difficult to maintain contact with her.

Reportedly, Jayashree had also moved out of her home and was residing alone. According to media reports, Uppu Huli Khara actor was initially satisfied with this decision and had also seen some positive developments in her life. But her condition went on to make a downward spiral after some unfortunate circumstances in her personal and professional life.

