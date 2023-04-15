Kannur Squad Poster: Mammootty And His Team Are On The Hunt In Investigative Thriller

Kannur Squad second poster was unveiled by the makers on April 15. In it, Malayalam star Mammootty and a group of people looked inside an abandoned van, which is parked in the middle of nowhere. The movie poster has some subtle hints about the upcoming film directed by Roby Vargherse Raj. After an intriguing first look, a teaser is expected by the fans sooner than later.

Kannur Squad hashtags quickly went viral on social media. Mammootty fans flooded the comments section with appreciation messages for their favourite star. Some praised his look while others were impressed by how the poster has set up the upcoming film, which by the looks of it, seems like a investigative thriller.

Mammootty switches his detective mode on for Kannur Squad

Kannur Squad sees Mammootty play a cop who is on the lookout for criminal/s. In the second poster of the much-awaited film, the camera captures Mammootty and his squad of cops through the van. Mammootty appears roughed up and has a bruise on his face, hinting that he has been injured while on the hunt. His squad members are seen near him, intently gazing at the insides of the abandoned van. The film also stars Deepak Parambol, Sajin Cherukayil and Gibin Gopinath in supporting roles.

More aboout Kannur Squad

The film is the directorial debut of cinematographer Roby Varghese Raj. It is written by Muhammad Shafi and Rony David Raj. It is under Mammootty's own banner Mammootty Kampany. Talking about the film, Mammootty had earlier said in an interview, “Kannur Squad revolves around a squad who specialise in catching culprits. There is a squad called Kannur Squad under Kannur SP even now.“ He had also confirmed playing the role of an ASI in the film. The release date of the film is not finalsed yet but all eyes will be on the new updates.