Bazooka: Mammootty Paints A Target On His Back In First Poster

Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s upcoming film Bazooka's poster was unveiled on the occasion of Easter. It is written and directed by Deeno Dennis, and will also feature the actor-filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon. Bazooka is touted to be a stylish action thriller and the poster revealed Mammootty's slick avatar in the film.

In Bazooka’s poster, Mammootty’s character stood tall in the centre as a few henchmen surrounded him from all sides. Mammootty maintained a calm demeanour. With his hands locked behind him, he held a gun. Mammootty took to Twitter and shared the film's poster with the caption, “Presenting the Title Look Poster of #Bazooka Written and Directed by Deeno Dennis, Produced by Theatre of Dreams & Saregama.”

Deeno Dennis describes Bazooka as a “mass thriller”

During an earlier interview, the writer-director of Bazooka said that the film is a “mass thriller”. He added that the Malayalam megastar is the ideal choice for a film of this kind. He revealed that the script for the film has been under development for the last three years.

Dennis also said that he pitched the film to Mammootty. During their meeting, the director said, that Mammootty went with him scene by scene. Upon finishing their conversation about the film, Mammootty was excited about the film. Fans will be looking forward to this new film with much excitement.

More on Mammootty

Mammootty has appeared in several films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English film industries. He is the father of actor Dulquer Salmaan, who is a popular pan-India star. Some of his recent appearances in films include Nanpakal Nerathy Mayakkam, Rorschach, Bheeshma Parvam, Christopher, One, Agent, The Great Father and CBI 5.