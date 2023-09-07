Kannur Squad Trailer: Mammootty Wades Team Of Cops Through Nationwide Chase

Mammootty recently celebrated his 72nd birthday. He was last seen alongside actor Akhil Akkineni and Dino Morea in Agent. The film ended up being a flop, though his 2022 film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, landed him the Best Actor accolade at the Kerala State Film Awards. Now, the actor is gearing up for the investigative thriller Kannur Squad, the trailer for which was released recently.

3 things you need to know:

Kannur Squad has been directed by Roby Varghese Raj.

It was written by Muhammad Shafi and Rony David Raj.

Mammootty has also produced the film himself.

Mammootty fronts cops to counter tricky case

In the trailer, which was recently shared through social media, Mammootty can be seen playing the role of an ASI. He receives a case that is by all means tricky and requires a lot of maneuvering from him and his team. Being the lead on the investigation, he goes undercover to catch the criminals in the act, all the while fighting their illicit practices.

The official synopsis for the Mammootty film reads, “The gripping saga of a police officer and his team, their challenging journey to nab a criminal gang across the country. Further, it shows how he leads his team towards triumph, amidst professional uncertainties in this gripping drama.”

Who is in Kannur Squad?

Other stars such as Kishore, Vijayaraghavan, Rony David Raj, Shabareesh Varma, Azeez Nedumangad, Sunny Wayne and Sarath Sabha will be seen in the upcoming film. While the cinematography for the film has been handled by Muhammed Rahil, the editing has been performed by Praveen Prabhakar. Music direction has been given by Sushin Shyam, the sound design has been done by Tony Babu. The film will be distributed across Kerala by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films. A release date is yet to be given to the film.