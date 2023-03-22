Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty Begins Writing; Hombale Films Shares Update On Ugadi 2023

Kantara’s actor and director Rishab Shetty has started working on the scripts of its prequel Kantara 2, as announced by the production house Hombale Films on social media on Wednesday (March 22). Taking to their official Twitter handle, Hombale Films wrote, “ಬರವಣಿಗೆಯ ಆದಿ…On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi & New Year, we are delighted to announce that the writing for the second part of #Kantara has begun. We can't wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates.”

Check out the tweet here:

ಬರವಣಿಗೆಯ ಆದಿ…

On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi & New Year, we are delighted to announce that the writing for the second part of #Kantara has begun. We can't wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates. pic.twitter.com/JPmtE5vtx2 — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) March 22, 2023

Vijay Kiragandur on Kantara 2

Vijay Kiragandur, Producer of Kantara has earlier revealed some inside details about the film to Deadline. He disclosed that the budget for Kantara 2 has also been increased, but in order to maintain the continuity and authenticity of the film, the movie's style, narrative, and cinematography will be similar to the first installment. There will be a few additions to the cast, and some of them might be well-known figures.

The prequel will explore the backstory of the deity and its pact with a troubled king that was intended to protect the villagers and their land, but things turned around, leading to a man versus nature battle.

More about Kantara

Set in coastal Karnataka, Kantara is based on a dominant caste landlord seizing the land of a nearby tribal group. The film depicted native cultures and rituals from coastal Karnataka such as Yakshagana, Bhoota Kola, Daivaradhane and Kambala. Through its representation of Bhoota Kola, the movie spurred debate over the appropriation of non-Hindu traditions.

Released in September 2022, in Kannada language, Kantara quickly gained popularity across India and was dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.