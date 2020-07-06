'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Makers To Remake 'Kappela' In Telugu, Reveals Producer Vishnu

Malayalam movie Kappela's producer Vishnu Venu, on Friday revealed that the Anna Ben starrer would get a Telugu remake. He wrote, "Announcing a happy news! Kappela is to be remade in Telugu by Sithara Entertainments (Producers of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramulo, Jersey Movie, and many more)," (sic) in a social media post. Kappela's producer also expressed gratitude towards and audience, and said, "Sincere thanks for making our small movie a grand success!" (sic)

Announcing a happy news! Kappela is to be remade in telugu by Sithara Entertainments (Producers of Allu Arjun's Ala... Posted by Vishnu Venu on Friday, 3 July 2020

Kappela, starring Anna Ben, Sreenath Bhasi, and Roshan Mathew in the lead, narrates the chilling tale of a village girl, who falls in love with a man who despises as an autorickshaw driver. Kappela released in early March was soon out of theatres because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Anna Ben starrer recently premiered on Netflix and garnered praises from all quarters.

Kappela marked the directorial debut of popular actor Muhammad Musthafa of Loham (2015) and Theevandi (2018) fame. He has written Kappela. Meanwhile, Sushin Shyam of Virus (2019) and Kumbalangi Nights (2019) fame has composed the music. Kappela is produced by Vishnu Venu under his production Kadhaas Untold.

Interestingly, Kappela is the third Malayalam movie to get a Telugu remake. Movies like Premam and Drishyam have been remade into different languages in the past. Besides Kappela, Ayyappanum Koshiyum is also reported to get a Telugu remake soon.

Meanwhile, the producer of Kappela Telugu remake last bankrolled Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Nithiin starrer Bheeshma. While Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo reportedly earned Rs 262 crores worldwide, Bheeshma reportedly collected Rs 40 crores worldwide. Both of the movies produced by Kappela Telugu makers premiered on Netflix early last month.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead, narrates the tale of two children, who get replaced on birth. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also featured actors like Tabu, Sachin Khedkar, Jayaram, and Nivetha Puthuraj in prominent roles. The movie is directed by Trivikram and jointly produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under their respective production banners. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was reportedly one of the only Telugu movies to surpass the box office collection of Baahubali (2015).

