Songs Of Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Cross 1 Billion Streams Mark On YouTube

It's celebration time for Allu Arjun. The music album of his film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has reached over one billion streams on YouTube. The music company took to Twitter to thank all the fans for the tremendous support shown towards the music album. Many had already expected such a huge surprise as the title track, along with several songs, has been a huge hit among the public.

Allu Arjun's songs from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo cross the 1 billion streams mark

Not too long ago, Allu Arjun and Tabu had got together in order to promote the music of the Telugu industry. The event was expected to be one of the biggest musical nights for the Telugu film industry. The event reportedly comprised of 50 music artists, including Armaan Malik and many more. The music album for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo comprises of songs like Samajavaragamana and the biggest hit Butta Bomma. The song Butta Bomma itself crossed over 100 million views on YouTube and became a huge sensation among the fans. The other songs too gained popularity fast enough. Samajavaragamana currently stands at over 60 million views and is expected to cross the 100 million views mark on YouTube soon.

Butta Bomma itself gained tremendous popularity with several superstars dancing to the tunes of the song. The song went viral soon and was loved by fans. In an earlier interview with an entertainment portal, Allu Arjun mentioned how the songs have become a sensation. He even went on to call the songs as the trump card for the film. Further on, Allu Arjun added that every actor has his strengths and according to him, his core strength lies in music. Hence, the actor explained that his team has been focused on music a lot more in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The song became a rage on TikTok as well when David Warner, along with his wife, was seen dancing to the tunes of the song joyfully.

It’s tiktok time #buttabomma get out of your comfort zone people lol candywarner1 https://t.co/6pQlRYJSdR — David Warner (@davidwarner31) April 30, 2020

Thank you very much. Really Appreciate it . 👍🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/mPJrlhhkxf — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 30, 2020

