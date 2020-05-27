Vijay Sethupathi Approached For A Role In 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Fame Triviram's Next?

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo fame director Trivikram Srinivas has reportedly approached Vijay Sethupathi to play a pivotal role in his next film. The forthcoming movie that stars Jr NTR in the lead is currently in pre-production stages. As per reports, the makers of the upcomer are waiting for the lockdown to end to make an official announcement.

The upcoming film, that was announced in January this year, is expected to go on floors next year summer. The Trivikram directorial is currently in the scripting phase, after which, the makers are expected to announce the full cast of the upcoming film. The Jr NTR and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is bankrolled by S Radha Krishna under his banner Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Interestingly, he had produced Trivikram Srinivas' last directorial Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which turned out to be a highly profitable venture. The movie, starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, and Jayaram in the lead reportedly broke Baahubali's (2015) record to become the first Telugu movie to make more than 200 crores at the box office. The Trivikram Srinivas directorial narrates the heart-warming tale of a family and their estranged son.

What's next for Jr NTR and Vijay Sethupathi?

On the work front, Jr NTR has SS Rajamouli's RRR in his kitty. The movie, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, will narrate the tale of two freedom fighters — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The SS Rajamouli directorial will also feature Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The Jr NTR starrer is slated to hit the marquee in January 2021.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is gearing up for the release of Master. The Lokesh Kanagarajan directorial stars Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead. The Vijay Sethupathi starrer is reported to be a college drama, where Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay will be pitted against one another. The upcoming film was slated to hit the screens on April 9, 2020; however, it has been pushed due to the coronavirus crisis.

