Karthi's Look As Vanthiyathevan From Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' Unveiled; See Poster

South actor Karthi is currently gearing up for the release of his multi-starrer film Ponniyin Selvan Part 1. Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most awaited films of the year and it will be set against the backdrop of the 10th century. Morever, the film will also highlight the power struggles of the Chola empire. Ponniyin Selvan Part one is slated to hit the big screens on September 30, 2022.

With just a few months away from the release of the film, there is a significant buzz around the project among fans. After fueling fans' excitement levels with Chiyaan Vikram's fierce avatar as prince Aditya Karikalan in the new poster of Ponniyin Selvan, makers recently unveiled Karthi's look from the film.

Karthi's look as Vanthiyathevan from Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 out

On Tuesday, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 treated fans with a new character poster of Karthi. The poster gave fans an insight into Karthi's role as Vanthiyathevan who is described as a 'swashbuckling adventure, a spy and a prince without a kingdom.' In the poster, Karthi is seen flaunting his charming smile as he poses sitting on a horse while donning royal attires.

Sharing Karthi's look on Twitter makers wrote in the caption, "The Prince without a kingdom, the spy, the swashbuckling adventurer...here comes Vanthiyathevan! #PS1 @madrastalkies_ #ManiRatnam"

Here, take a look at the post:

More about Ponniyin Selvan

The upcoming historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name. The film will chronicle the story of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who later became the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. Moreover, it also highlights the period before the son of RIver Kaveri, Pnniyin Selvan, becomes Rajaraja Chola, one of the greatest emperors in Indian history.

Ponniyin Selvan is jointly bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies and is helmed by renowned director Mani Ratnam. The movie will be released in two instalments. Apart from Karthi, the multi-starrer film features Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai, and Prakash Raj in important roles and all of their first looks have simply enticed netizens.

Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb, karthi_offl