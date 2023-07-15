Kasargold Teaser: Asif Ali To Play A Con Man In Film Based On Real-life Incident

The makers have unveiled the teaser of the Malayalam film Kasargold. The film stars Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, and Vinayakan among others. The crime drama marks the second collaboration of director Mridul Nair and actor Asif Ali following their successful debut film B Tech.

The film also stars Malavika Sreenath and Sreeranjini Nair.

The film was planned during the second COVID-19 lockdown.

The teaser offers a glimpse into the plot of Kasargold

The Kasargold teaser opens up with a kid finding a Bluetooth speaker near his house, which plays the iconic Hindi song Dum Maaro Dum. The next frame introduces the ensemble cast, who all seem a bit violent by nature. Seeing the minute-and-a-half-long teaser, the film appears to be an action crime thriller as it showcases gripping action scenes.

Watch the teaser below:

What is Kasargold all about?

Asif Ali, in an official statement, opened up about the plot of the film and revealed that the film is based on two or three real-life incidents that took place in Kerala. He also shared his first reaction after the director narrated the script to him. He said, "I was thrilled by the subject when Mridul first narrated it to me." He added what fascinated him as the actor was the way the script was woven around the characters. In the film, he will reportedly play the role of a con man.

(A poster of Kasargold | Image: Asif Ali/Instagram)

In the same statement, the director also opened up about working with Asif Ali for the second time and said they share a "special rapport" with each other. Speaking about the film, he revealed that the film was originally planned during the second COVID-19 lockdown, but owing to the ensemble cast and large-scale production, the filming was not feasible.

Kasargold is being produced by Saregama India Ltd. in collaboration with Mukhari Entertainment LLP. The release date of the film is yet to be revealed.